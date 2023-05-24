Ecuador will hold early general elections on August 20

Ecuadorians must go to the polls on August 20 to elect a president and 137 deputies in early elections after the dissolution of Parliament, the National Electoral Council (CNE) reported this Wednesday.

A week ago, President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly using his constitutional power, which contemplates early elections to complete the current four-year term, which expires in May 2025.

The ruler decreed the dissolution due to a “serious political crisis and internal commotion” in the midst of the political trial to which he was subjected by the opposition majority of the Legislative, for an alleged crime of embezzlement (embezzlement).

In a session held on Tuesday night and which lasted until dawn, the CNE approved early elections to be held on August 20. If necessary, the run-off was scheduled for next October 15, reported the highest electoral body.

The delivery of credentials to the assembly members is scheduled for October 26, according to the schedule released to the press by the CNE, which will call for elections through radio and television on Wednesday night to comply with the law. .

The National Assembly has the power to invest the president and vice president. The legislators must then “convoke themselves immediately” to take office, the head of the CNE, Diana Atamaint, told the Ecuavisa channel on Wednesday.

This Wednesday, Lasso, 67, will present his annual work report. Traditionally, the act is held in the National Assembly hemicycle, but this time it will be in the South Government Platform, a complex where the ministries of the social area work. (DW Report).

Related