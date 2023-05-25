Ecuador will participate in the La Coruña Grand Prix





Glenda Morejón, Paula Torres and Nathaly León attended the Azuay Sports Federation gym to complete their last day of training in Ecuador. This Thursday, May 25, they will leave for Spain. They are part of the national delegation that will compete on June 3rd at the ‘Sergio Vásquez’ International Marching Grand Prix, in La Coruña.

In this long-standing event, only two Ecuadorians won the gold medal: Jefferson Pérez in 1998 with 1h19m40s and Glenda Morejón in 2019 with 1h25m29s (national record, South American record, best South American and U20 world record).

I don’t forget the good marks I’ve made there. The route and weather are good, we hope they will favor us on the day of the competition.

The Imbabureña, based in Cuenca, says she is happy to represent the country again and thanks the interdisciplinary team because “the training sessions have gone super well, that has filled us with more motivation and confidence.”

More than going in search of a podium, the objective is to achieve the mark (1h29m20s) that ensures his presence at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Now that there is one year to go, we want to take advantage of the competitions that we have prior to the Olympic Games and have our place guaranteed.

Trust in process

Paula Torres will compete for the first time in La Coruña. “I am very excited, I have always wanted to go and this year I was given thanks to the Ecuadorian Athletics Federation that made this trip possible.”

He admits that the primary objective is to achieve consistency in his performance. It implies bordering the 1h30m34s that he timed in the Nacional de Machala three months ago.

We do not want to despair of looking for the brand but to follow a process until we achieve it.

Weeks ago he had a hamstring problem that he was able to control in time. “I have some weakness in that muscle area. I think it’s also my mistake because I stop strengthening when I feel like it doesn’t hurt anymore.”

Adaptation to 20 km

Nathaly León competed 35 km two months ago in Dudince. She was ninth out of 43 athletes. Once the distance was ruled out of the Olympic program, she focuses her preparation on 20 km with the intact hope of qualifying for the Olympic Games.

Technique and speed are two aspects that he tries to perfect with the guidance of Professor Julio Chuqui. “It has cost me a little bit, but there we are always trying to give my best.”

It’s been over three years since you last ran the 20K. It was in the Nacional de Sucúa where he clocked 1h37m32s. In La Coruña he aspires to improve his mark, perhaps to 1h32m, aware that he is still in a process of readaptation to the test.

Good preparation

The three are quite well prepared, seriously, let’s hope that the weather ratifies it. The Olympic mark is also possible, for that we have worked. If nothing out of the ordinary happens Glenda, at least, would have to come with the objective accomplished, to be once and for all with the Olympic mark that allows her to work more calmly towards Paris. Julio Chuqui

It would not be any surprise that Paula can also give us that satisfaction, if not, I estimate that it will end (with time) quite close. It would be a good parameter considering that we have a year ahead of us to search for the brand. Julio Chuqui

Participants

190 walkers are registered for 20 km: 108 men and 82 ladies from 24 countries on four continents.

On June 3, the ladies will compete at 10:00 a.m. and the men at 12:00 p.m. (Ecuadorian time).

Favorites to the podium in women

Kimberly García (Peru), María Pérez, Raquel González, Laura García-Caro (Spain), Saskia Feige (Germany), Glenda Morejón (Ecuador), Valeria Ortuño (Mexico), Erica Sena (Brazil), Shijie Quieyang, Hong Liu ( China).

Favorites to the podium in men

Alvaro Martin, Diego Garcia, Marc Tur, Miguel Lopez (Spain), Massimo Stano (Italy), Caio Bonfim (Brazil), Daniel Pintado (Ecuador), Yuta Koga (Japan).

List of registered Ecuadorians

Paula Torres, Nathaly Leon, Catherine Urdiales, Daniel Painted, Andrew Chocho, Saul Wamputsrik (Azuay); Myriam Cartagena, David Hurtado, Jonathan Amores, Jinson Calderon (Pisces); Glenda Morejon, Karla Jaramillo, Paula Valdez (Imbabura); Johana Ordoñez (Guares); and Jordy Jimenez (Lodge).