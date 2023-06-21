Ecuador wins 3-1 in its friendly against Costa Rica

The ‘Tri’ beat Costa Rica 3-1 on the night of this Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Enner Valencia scored the goal that opened the scoring of the friendly match between Ecuador and ‘The Ticos’.

The goal came after 20 minutes of the first half.

The match, which takes place at the Subaru Park stadium, located in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States, corresponds to the last one for the start of the tie for the World Cup 2026 in September.

The second Ecuadorian goal was the work of William Pacho. The goal came after 57 minutes of play.

For the Central American team, Joel Campbell scored at 66 minutes.

While Pedro Vite scored the final 3-1 after 82 minutes of play.

Ecuador exhibited a much higher level than Costa Rica and took a comfortable victory.

The selection led by Félix Sánchez Bas was characterized by being dynamic, intense and very vertical, both on the wings and in the interior corridors.

With this victory, Ecuador achieved its sixth victory against Costa Rica in all history. In total, both teams have met 12 times. La Tri only lost once.

