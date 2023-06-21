Home » Ecuador wins 3-1 in its friendly against Costa Rica
News

Ecuador wins 3-1 in its friendly against Costa Rica

by admin
Ecuador wins 3-1 in its friendly against Costa Rica

The ‘Tri’ beat Costa Rica 3-1 on the night of this Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Enner Valencia scored the goal that opened the scoring of the friendly match between Ecuador and ‘The Ticos’.

The goal came after 20 minutes of the first half.

The match, which takes place at the Subaru Park stadium, located in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States, corresponds to the last one for the start of the tie for the World Cup 2026 in September.

The second Ecuadorian goal was the work of William Pacho. The goal came after 57 minutes of play.

For the Central American team, Joel Campbell scored at 66 minutes.

While Pedro Vite scored the final 3-1 after 82 minutes of play.

Ecuador exhibited a much higher level than Costa Rica and took a comfortable victory.

The selection led by Félix Sánchez Bas was characterized by being dynamic, intense and very vertical, both on the wings and in the interior corridors.

With this victory, Ecuador achieved its sixth victory against Costa Rica in all history. In total, both teams have met 12 times. La Tri only lost once.

All the complete information, with photos, tomorrow in our printed edition.

Remember to buy our newspaper every day or subscribe to the digital edition to be well informed.

See also  Rehabilitating the morra game in bars and taverns: motion approved by a majority in the Region

You may also like

He waits for his former work colleague on...

Leonardo da Vinci’s Atlantic Codex Arrives in the...

Fines and immobilizations for those who did not...

Court of Cassation – Detail of the Civil...

Proposal to freeze Comptroller election approved

Decline in real estate investment in China is...

A critical educational process – breaking latest news

Belonging process – Chocó7días.com

What the party flag refers to is what...

the Region invests 200 million euros for new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy