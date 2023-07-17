Ecuador wins the eighth Ironman 70.3 and goes to the World Cup in New Zealand

The Ecuadorians Armando Matute, in the male category; and Elizabeth Bravo, in the feminine; They won the eighth edition of the Ironman 70.3 in Ecuador this Sunday, held in the city of Manta, and qualified for the World Cup that will be held in December in New Zealand.

Matute, 21, was the first to complete the course with a mark under 4 hours, registering a time of 3 hours, 58 minutes and 42 minutes, while Bravo was the first woman to cross the finish line with a time of 4 hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds.

In this way, local triathletes prevailed in the two main categories of a test that brought together more than 2,500 participants from 25 countries, according to its organizers.

Among those registered were athletes from Paraguay, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Russia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, the United States and Venezuela.

The Brazilian Fernando Toldi and the Ecuadorian Andrés Barrionuevo were second and third, respectively, in the men’s category, while the Ecuadorian Ana Torres and the Australian Sarah Crowley, occupied the second and third place, respectively, in the women’s category.

The triathletes began with a 1.9-kilometer swim at Murciélago beach, then got on their bikes and pedaled 90 kilometers through a two-loop circuit, ending with a 21-kilometer race. EFE

