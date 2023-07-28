Home » Ecuadorian avocado will arrive for the first time in the United States
Ecuadorian avocado will arrive for the first time in the United States

The Ecuadorian avocado will arrive for the first time in the United States. Photo XCA

After 10 years of management, the avocado Ecuadorian is ready to arrive for the first time al United States market. The entry occurs after the Phytosanitary and Zoosanitary Regulation and Control Agency (Agrocalidad) and the Plant and Animal Health Inspection Service (APHIS, for its acronym in English) signed the work plan that allows the entry of the fruit to this country.

He agreement forms part of the national strategy for increase exports of non-traditional agricultural products.

Eduardo Izaguirre Marín, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, highlighted the importance of this market opening, which will benefit more than 11,000 people in the avocado production chain.

Ecuador has about 160 registered avocado producers, which are located in Carchi, El Oro, Guayas, Imbabura, Los Ríos, Manabí, Pichincha, Santa Elena and Tungurahua. (YO)

