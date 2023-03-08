



An Ecuadorian family of three members from the Chichachico neighborhood, from the Pilaló parish, Pujilí canton, Cotopaxi, are among the victims and survivors of a traffic accident in Hermosillo, Mexico

This was announced by the organization 1800 Migrants this Tuesday, March 7, 2023, which detailed that a 12-year-old boy died in the accident and his parents survived. Father Luis C. was missing but the organization confirmed that the Ecuadorian is alive at the Hermosillo General Hospital

Initial versions state that there were two different cars bound for the Mexicali border in which several Ecuadorian migrants and other nationalities in an irregular situation were traveling. Due to the high speed, one of them overturned, the organization reported.

The event occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 6, on Highway 100, Hermosillo-Bahía de Kino, the Transit Department of that city reported.

“We ask that the Ecuadorian authorities help us bring the body of my cousin who died in Mexico, as soon as possible,” Gloria P., a direct relative of the victim, told 100 Migrants.