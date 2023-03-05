Home News Ecuadorian Congress approves trial of President Guillermo Lasso
The National Assembly of Ecuador has approved this Saturday with 104 votes in favor and 18 against the report of the occasional commission that recommends opening a political trial against President Guillermo Lasso.

Now it is necessary for an assemblyman to submit a formal request for the initiation of impeachment with at least 46 supporting signatures. The initiative will prosper if there is an admissibility ruling from the Constitutional Court.

The report that recommends the impeachment trial is based on an investigation into alleged acts of corruption involving Lasso’s entourage in the so-called ‘Encuentro Case’, also known as ‘The Great Godfather’. The commission approved the report with six votes in favor and one against last Wednesday.

After the approval by the Ecuadorian Parliament of the report, the president of Ecuador, Guilermo Lasso, has released a letter to the General Prosecutor’s Office asking the judicial body to carry out “the pertinent investigations”, at the same time that he has assured that the decision “lacks of logical support”.

“Madam Attorney General: Once the National Assembly has approved the report (…) recommending the political prosecution of the President of the Republic (…) I request you to carry out all the pertinent investigations, with all the rigor and depth that the seriousness of these falsehoods warrants,” Lasso said in his letter.

According to the Ecuadorian president, the accusation of the National Assembly faces the “logical impossibility” of proving “a false fact”, as well as the legal impossibility of proving authorship by omission in crimes.

However, despite the fact that for Lasso the document continues “disjointed musings about alleged acts of corruption”, the president has shown himself willing to collaborate by offering all the information required by the Prosecutor’s Office.

“With the force of truth, democracy and reason, I hope to find in justice the rigor that the referred Report lacks”, he pointed out.

