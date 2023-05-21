Ecuadorian family rescued an abandoned child in the Darien jungle

They added that the Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) is following up on this case to establish responsibilities, and reiterated that the Darién Gap “is a dangerous jungle.”

The director of the Panama Migration Office, Samira Gozaine, spoke to EFE on Friday about the harsh testimonies about the abandonment or death of children in the jungle, where travelers are subjected to the rigors of the wild environment and also to the presence of criminals.

This Saturday, the SNM indicated that of the 600,000 migrants who have crossed the jungle in recent years, 20% are minors, some of whom “have seen their parents die” while “others are abandoned.”

How many migrants have crossed the Darien jungle?

More than 157,000 irregular migrants have crossed the jungle so far this year on their journey to North America, Panama’s Minister of Public Security, Juan Manuel Pino, said on Friday, who assured that after the change in US immigration policy ., which has tightened the pathways to obtain asylum in that country, “no significant reduction has been seen” in this flow.