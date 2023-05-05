Ecuadorian indigenous leader who gave a crown to Carlos III asks to save the Amazon





The Uyunkar indigenous leader Domingo Peas assured this Thursday, May 4, 2023, after give an Achuar crown to King Carlos III of England, who trusts in your solidarity and humanity so that the Amazon continues to exist for the next generations.

After being received in audience by the monarch at Buckingham Palace together with the environmental activist Atossa Soltani, Domingo Peas considered that Carlos III is a “respectful and very responsible” king and affirmed that he saw him “committed, serious, calm and with a happy heart.”

This week, The King has welcomed Realm Prime Ministers and Indigenous leaders, ahead of Their Majesties’ Coronation. Click below to read more. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2023

«Today more than ever, before reaching the point of no return, we have to make a true alliance (for the protection of the Amazon),” said the indigenous leader of the Achuar people, who live in the southern Ecuadorian Amazon.

crown delivery

The crown given to the monarch is one of the most distinctive and emblematic elements of the Achuar peopleformed by a headband with red and yellow feathers both above and below, which covers the entire forehead and the sides of the head.

It is not the first time that the son of Isabel II receives Domingo Peas, since He already did it last February too in a hearing within the framework of the Nature Action event, in support of the protection of global biodiversity and indigenous peoples.

On that occasion, Domingo Peas offered the british king a necklace and a ceramic bowl.

On both occasions the indigenous leader was received by Carlos III as territorial coordinator of the Cuencas Sagradas alliance, which seeks protect a territory of more than 35 million hectares of jungle between Ecuador and Peru, where a large part of the tributaries of the Amazon are born.

For her part, as she left Buckingham Palace, Soltani, president of the environmental organization Amazon Watch and director of the Global Strategy for Sacred Basins, indicated that the hearing lasted about 40 minutes.

“It was an incredible meeting. We had a wonderful exchange about what we have to do as a global community“, Soltani said in a video broadcast on social networks with Domingo Peas.

The 74-year-old king has maintained since last Tuesday and until Friday hearings with indigenous leaders and leaders of Commonwealth countries (commonwealth of former British colonies and protectorates), some of whom will also attend his coronation at Westminster Abbey.

It is expected that Carlos III, his wife Camila -who will also be crowned on Saturday- and other members of the royal family will offer a reception for foreign dignitaries, according to his official schedule. EFE