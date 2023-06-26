Ecuadorian journalist denounces threats after report

Concorde journalist Lissett Ormaza fears for her life.

The Majestad TV presenter and reporter suffered an accident on Tuesday, June 20, while driving on the road to La Concordia, he said.

That day, in the morning hours, a black car with no license plate intercepted the professional, who was going to her workplace, causing a traffic accident.

After that, Ormaza was injured and her vehicle with material damage, explained the young woman.

“A man tried to throw the car on top of me, I lost control of my vehicle,” he said in a telephone interview with Diario Centro.

Threats after accident investigation

Ormaza explained that for several weeks he has received threats through messages on his Facebook.

She presumes that an informative note about the accident that occurred in the La Crespa sector, in Flavio Alfaro, was the trigger for the notices.

A bus full of passengers lost track and fell into a ravine. The incident left two dead and more than 25 injured. Most of those affected were from Santo Domingo, where the transport unit had left for Manabí.

In the report that Ormaza made about the case, as he explained, the statements of a relative of one of the fatalities and testimonies of survivors are shown, who said that the bus in which they had an accident apparently had mechanical failures.

“I went to the terminal (in Santo Domingo) to collect versions about what happened with a representative of this cooperative (to which the bus belonged), but a person came out angry, with a manila envelope he hit our camera, all of this came out in the note, I don’t know if that was what made them angry, or maybe it’s a smoke screen for someone else who wants to hurt me. From that the threats began ”, he maintained.

“One more publication (…) and you will not live to tell about it. I hope I don’t have to spend the bullet that has your name on it, ”says one of the texts that she received days before the attack of which she was the victim.

For those dates, in Facebook a false publication circulated stating that she had died after being murdered.

“It is known that she was carrying out an investigation into the accident in La Crespa”, is part of the text that they published next to her photo and a black bow.

This surprised Ormaza, because while this was being reported, she was doing her job as a journalist.

His relatives have also received texts with the same demand: that he stop touching the subject (of the accident).

The last message they wrote to him states: “You know what we are capable of, your journalism does not scare us and the next one will not be an accident, it will be a bullet in the middle of your forehead.”

In the next few hours, the communicator will file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office.

