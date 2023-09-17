Home » Ecuadorian Leo Cerda, indigenous fashion show in New York
Ecuadorian Leo Cerda, indigenous fashion show in New York

Ecuadorian Leo Cerda, indigenous fashion show in New York

The Ecuadorian designer Leo Cerda will participate this Sunday in the indigenous fashion show «Offering to the Planet’s»during New York Fashion Week.

It will be present with the collection «Land Back“, of Hahku Amazon Design at the «Offering to the Planet’s» event, which fuses the ritual with the artistic to honor the land and raise awareness about climate change and the conservation of indigenous cultures.

The show includes ancestral ceremonies, film screenings, music, dance performances, talks, conscious art exhibitions and, as the central event, the fashion show with the designs of Leo Cerda (kichwa-Ecuador) and Mauricio Duarte (kaixana-Brazil).

The meeting will take place tomorrow at the LIC Culture Laboratory in New York.

On the catwalk of one of the most important places for art and fashion, different traditions, styles, patterns and unique designs will be seen that reflect the customs of each of the Amazonian communities, indicated the press office of Cerda, leader of the Napo province, climate justice and indigenous rights activist.

Colors of the Amazon

Founder of Hakhu Amazon Design and the Black Indigenous Liberation Movement (BILM) will participate with the collection that reflects innovation of traditional designs, inspired by the diversity of colors of the Amazon.

The red finishes of the pieces pay tribute to the resistance of indigenous peoples and their resilience to continue protecting their lands and territories.

Cerda uses the upcycling technique, which is reusing fabrics to reduce environmental impactand to complement his creations, he also uses unique accessories such as earrings, necklaces, bracelets, designed by the hands of indigenous Amazonian womenwhich are part of Hakhu Amazon Design.

This circular economy project allows them to make their products known to the world, preserve their culture, preserve the environment, as well as generate sources of employment in their community. EFE

