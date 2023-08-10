Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shot dead

Sources in Ecuador confirmed that Fernando Villavicencio, 59-year-old candidate for the presidency of that country, was assassinated this Wednesday after an electoral rally.

As it was learned, the presidential candidate of the Construye movement died after being shot while leaving a campaign event that was taking place at the Anderson College Coliseum in Quito, the Ecuadorian capital.

Villavicencio was one of eight candidates in the first round of the presidential elections to be held early on August 20 in Ecuador, a country suffering from an increase in violence linked to drug trafficking.

Carlos Figueroa, a personal friend of Villavicencio, assured in a video broadcast on social networks that the candidate died after being shot, despite the fact that he had been transferred to the Women’s Clinic, a medical center near the site of the shooting. , who is a doctor, said that Villavicencio was shot three times in the head and that when he checked him he no longer had vital signs. The news was later confirmed by the country’s Interior Minister, Juan Zapata, who assured that the attack was perpetrated by hitmen who also injured other people.

