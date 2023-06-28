Ecuadorian soccer hopes that the TAS sanction for the Castillo case will be annulled

Ecuadorian soccer hopes that the FIFA sanction of the national team will be annulled in the case of the player Byron Castillo, who was challenged by the federations of Chile and Peru due to suspicions about his nationality. Photo file

This was stated by Castillo’s lawyer, Andrés Holguín, recalling that his client is fully qualified to play and that the sanction imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS, for its French acronym) has been appealed by the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF).

“Castillo is fully qualified to play, in Mexico he is playing without any problem, he has filed an annulment appeal before a Swiss federal court and a lawyer is in charge of that” in that European country, Holguín said.

He added that, in addition to sponsoring Castillo, the lawyer in Switzerland also represents the FEF, so “this is an ordinary process that will take as long as a case takes before an ordinary court.”

“The annulment was requested” of the TAS resolution, “but the tie will begin with the sanction imposed (subtraction of three points in the next qualifiers). The annulment can be achieved, even after the tie is over, as long as the 2026 World Cup has not started, “said the lawyer.

For his part, the president of the FEF, Francisco Egas, asserted last week that “Castillo will not be summoned” as the TAS resolution remains in force and that, “most likely it will be that the tie will start with less 3 points.”

The resolution of the CAS prior to the World Cup in Qatar, at the request of the Chilean Football Federation, which the Peruvian Federation also joined, allowed Castillo to be called to the national team, but sanctioned the national team with the subtraction of three points and a fine of about 110,000 Swiss francs.

The complaint indicated that Castillo had used false documents to join the Ecuadorian team, since he had apparently been born in Colombia.

However, the Ecuadorian Civil Registry (the state Identification agency) affirmed that Castillo was a citizen of Ecuador as indicated by his documents.

FIFA had ruled out the request of the Chilean Federation, since Castillo had documents from authorities of the Ecuadorian State.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in its resolution assured that the player was eligible (summoned) by Ecuador, although it also suspected that he had used false documents.

The FEF and Castillo’s lawyers have expressed their confidence that the Swiss authorities will annul the TAS resolution and Ecuador will get rid of the subtraction of the three points in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. EFE

