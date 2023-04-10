Between January and March 2023, these types of deposits grew by almost 17%, compared to the same period in 2022. This has helped to continue granting credit, but at a slower growth rate than last year.

In the first quarter of 2023, according to the latest report from the Association of Private Banks (Asobanca), $2,776 million more in deposits were registered than in comparison January-March 2022. In other words, deposits grew by 6.7% per year.

Of the total of $44,474 million in deposits in the banking system, $18,177 million correspond to term deposits, which represents a growth of 16.5% compared to March 2022. While savings deposits reached $11,277 million and monetary deposits, $12,895 million.

In other words, 66% of bank deposits, or the equivalent of about seven out of every 10 dollars corresponded to savings and term deposits. Meanwhile, 29% corresponds to monetary deposits in checking accounts.

In a complex year like this 2023, where the financial system needs more liquidity to continue increasing its loan portfolio, the yield paid on time deposits has been rising to attract more customers.

This, despite the slower growth rate experienced as a result of the higher cost of international financing and the pressure that exists due to the existence of maximum ceilings for credit interest rates in Ecuador.

Loans have grown almost 13%

LA HORA has analyzed the latent dangers that have begun to reduce the granting of credits in the Ecuadorian financial system; especially in the corporate and business segments.

However, Asobanca has reported that, during the first quarter of 2023, growth in the credit portfolio continues; but at a slower rate than last year.

So, The credit portfolio as of March 2023 reached $39,394 million, a growth of 12.8% (an additional $4,483 million) compared to March 2022. At that time, that is, as of March 2022, an annual growth of 16.7% had been registered.

Of the total credit portfolio as of March 2023, 60% ($23,516 million) is allocated to production loans (productive, housing and microcredit) and 40% to consumer loans ($15,878 million).

The report of the Superintendency of Banks reveals the increase in liquidity, an indicator that stood at 27.5% in March 2023, which means an annual growth of 2 percentage points. Meanwhile, solvency was 13%, that is, 4 points above the legal requirement. (JS)

