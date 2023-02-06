WITHOUT an official result of the referendum with eight key questions for the future of the country, since the electoral authorities first count the votes of the regional contests, it was rumored last night that Ecuadorians would have supported the majority of the proposals of the conservative president, Guillermo Lasso, among which stood out the restoration of the extradition of compatriots to combat crime and the reduction of members of Congress (National Assembly)

Yesterday’s election day took place without any public order incidents, in a country armored with police and army to guarantee the safety of citizens in some regions fearful of intimidation and the assassination of a candidate.

After ten hours of voting, the counting of the votes cast began for the 5,700 local authorities (mayors, municipal councilors and prefects or provincial governors), who will take office in May for four years, as well as for the seven members of the Citizen Participation Council and Social Control (Cpccs), entity that nominates the prosecutor and the comptroller.

The electoral authorities have ten days to count and announce the results.

A survey by the company Cedatos, closed on Saturday and whose results were disclosed by the media after the vote ended, showed 66% in favor of Yes to extradition and to reduce Congress. In the same sense were the results of some polls by mouth urn.

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Diana Atamaint, said that 80.74% of some 13.4 million of those qualified participated in the elections and the referendum called by President Guillermo Lasso.

In the midst of the war against drug trafficking, Lasso voted in his native Guayaquil (southwest), where he marked Yes to the eight questions he proposed for the consultation, including allowing the handing over of compatriots involved in transnational organized crime such as drug trafficking and the corruption.

The day is considered a litmus test for Lasso, a former right-wing banker in power since 2021, whose unpopularity has reached 80%, especially since it has not been able to control the violence in prisons, where organized crime organizations continue to commit crimes and kill.

The democratic day took place in this context of growing violence linked to the drug trade. On Saturday, the candidate Omar Menéndez, 41, who ran for mayor of Puerto López (west) by the opposition movement Revolución Ciudadana, related to former leftist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), was assassinated.

Fifteen days ago, Julio César Farachio, candidate for mayor of Salinas, was also shot dead.

Like the government and the National Electoral Council, the OAS observer mission condemned the recent assassination. “There is no room for political violence in democracy,” the leader of the international delegation, Uruguayan Juan Pablo Corlazzoli, told the press.

Lasso called a referendum in November on various security, political and environmental issues to, as he noted after voting, “strengthen the mechanisms to control and maintain security.”

The first question refers to the extradition of Ecuadorians, which has been prohibited for eight decades.

“The country is marked by insecurity and this is because of the criminal mafias that develop in the country,” said lawyer Jorge Cevallos, 63, when going to vote in Quito.

The Executive maintains that the extradition will be a tool to dismantle more than twenty criminal gangs, some with ties to Mexican cartels according to authorities.

Dequality and poverty

The undeclared objective is the delivery to the United States of drug traffickers, who would run the risk of remaining imprisoned there for many years. In neighboring Colombia, this figure has been applied since the 1990s.

While drug trafficking in Ecuador has grown (200 tons of drugs seized in 2022), violence has increased. Prisons are the scene of recurring massacres between rival prisoners, which have left more than 400 dead since 2021.

And in a country of 18.2 million inhabitants, the homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants almost doubled between 2021 and 2022, from 14 to 25.

“The government has tried to position two fundamental issues (…) One is insecurity with the question about extradition and second, the reduction in the number of assembly members (now 137),” said political scientist Santiago Cahuasquí, from the International University Sek .

The referendum also addressed initiatives such as control of political movements, some suspected of being part of drug trafficking, the incorporation of water systems into protected areas, to fight against illegal mining, and the delivery of compensation for those who protect the environment.

Congress will have one year to implement the constitutional changes that are accepted.

Cahuasquí pointed out that the consultation takes place in an “unfavorable scenario” for Lasso. “It is a political context of fragile governance, it is an economic context marked by inequality and poverty, and it is a social context marked by insecurity due to the presence of organized crime,” he said.

Hence, the result of the referendum is key because it will represent an endorsement or a rejection of the presidential fight against the drug cartels, converted into criminal organizations with international tentacles.

The leader of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), Leonidas Iza and cone is remembered, the main promoter of past marches against the government, called for transparency in the counting of votes in the referendum.

Iza has urged citizens to be “vigilant” to avoid “blackouts” in the vote count. “The only thing we ask is that there must be transparency in the count, the popular will must be respected,” she told Radio Pichincha.

He also argued that the Pachakutik Plurinational Unity Movement, Conaie’s political arm, is receiving an advantage in terms of its candidates at the national level, according to the organization’s internal data.

Hours before, the Conaie leader reported through his social networks that he had “come to exercise” his vote, assuring that he had given a “resounding no to the eight questions of the popular consultation” for “the good of Ecuador.”

The indigenous groups had accused the government of President Guillermo Lasso of failing to comply with 90 percent of the agreements reached at the dialogue tables that concluded last October after the protests that paralyzed the country in the summer, which is why the indigenistas have made a call for them to vote ‘No’ in the referendum.

Disinformation

Like the indigenous, opposition political groups campaigned for the No to the referendum, in a campaign of misinformation and misinterpretations on issues such as extradition, specifically its application in the judicial case of former President Rafael Correa, which was promoted through the networks social.

Ecuadorians were asked, in the first of eight of the referendum: “Do you agree with allowing the extradition of Ecuadorians who have committed crimes related to transnational organized crime?”

In the midst of the debate on the scope of approving the extradition of compatriots, until now prohibited by the Constitution, users argued on social networks that the amendment would allow the extradition to the United States of Correa (2007-2017), convicted of corruption in Ecuador in 2020 and that he has lived in Belgium since he left power.

“Vote yes in the popular consultation to approve the extradition and that Rafael Correa be taken directly to the USA”, “Yes to the extradition, Correa says no because in the USA he does not have compromising judges”, were some of the viralized messages from Internet users identified by the AFP verification unit.

However, according to experts, this is a misinterpretation, since the referendum seeks to make way for the extradition of Ecuadorians who live in the country and are requested abroad exclusively for crimes related to organized crime.

“In this case, the request (on Correa) would have to be made to Belgium, since it depends on where the citizen is located,” explained Ecuadorian lawyer and university professor Salim Zaidán.

Correa was sentenced in April 2020 for bribery, held responsible by justice for receiving bribes in exchange for delivering public contracts to companies.

If the ex-president were to be in Ecuador, the reform would not guarantee his extradition either, since it would depend on being requested by the courts of another country and, as constitutionalist Ismael Quintana explained, crimes of corruption “not necessarily” have a link to “crime organized transnational” that is intended to stop from the consultation.

Nor would the referendum open the possibility of extraditing Correa from Belgium to Ecuador: “The (current) Constitution already allows Ecuador to request Belgium’s extradition. And that happened. But Belgium denied it because it considered that the sentence against Correa was due to reasons of a political order,” Quintana said.