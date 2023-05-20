Home » Ecuador’s agreements with China and Costa Rica are suspended after the ‘cross death’
News

Ecuador’s agreements with China and Costa Rica are suspended after the ‘cross death’

by admin
Ecuador’s agreements with China and Costa Rica are suspended after the ‘cross death’

Treaties require approval in the National Assembly for their entry into force.

The trade agreements that Ecuador signed this year with Costa Rica and China were suspended, after last Wednesday the president of the South American country, Guillermo Lasso, decreed the cross death and dissolved the National Assembly.

On March 1, Lasso signed with his Costa Rican counterpart, Rodrigo Chaves, a Commercial Association Agreement between both countries; while last week a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China was signed.

“One of the big decisions was the signing of the trade agreement with China and that can only be ratified by the Assembly. So that that will not be possible until there is a new Assembly“, said the Minister of Government, Henry Cucalón, at a press conference.

For these agreements to come into force, they must have a favorable opinion from the Constitutional Court and be approved by the National Assembly, but when the latter is dissolved, they will have to wait for the installation of the next Parliament.

The possession of the new assembly members will take place after early elections are held in August, and they will be the ones who will be able to give the go-ahead. Subsequently, the governments of both countries must ratify it.

The Minister of Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries, Julio José Prado, said that, for now, the trade agreement with Costa Rica has already been sent to the Constitutional Court for its opinion.

The treaties

Regarding the treaty with China, on the day it was signed, Lasso stressed that it opened “a market of 1,400 million consumers.”

See also  From March 2021 to March 2023, inflation in Colombia increased 883%, says academic - news

According to the Ecuadorian government, this FTA will allow the 99.6% of Ecuadorian exports enter the Chinese market with 0% tariff, a reduction that will be made gradually. Currently, that Asian country is the first destination for non-oil and non-mining Ecuadorian shipments.

In addition to the products that are currently exported from Ecuador —the main one is shrimp—, other new ones will be added, especially from the food sector, such as dairy products, pork, chicken, pineapple, mango, blueberries, quinoa, processed foods, fresh and canned fruits, stevia, among others.

For its part, the agreement with Costa Rica will allow preferential access for 96% of Ecuador’s current exports to that Central American country, according to the Ministry of Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries.

Among what Ecuador could send to Costa Rica are paper, steel wire, textiles, appliances, electrical appliances, detergents, plastics, chemicals, boards, pasta, medicines, juices, fruit preparations and jams, wood products and construction, as well as canned sardines, tuna and shrimp.

You may also like

Strong legal foundation for online shops

Yuexiu District Marriage Registry’s Chinese-style weddings are popular-...

“It’s painful what we went through”

After 10 years ‘Futurama’ will have a new...

Four candidates in the mayoral election in Hildburghausen

WhatsApp now has the option to edit messages...

Government would not lower the salary contribution pillar...

High damage after floods in parts of Italy...

Time Up, Imran Khan | Independent Urdu

Behind bars were three men investigated for sexual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy