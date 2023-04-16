Home » Ecuador’s GDP will grow 2.9% in 2023 and unemployment will fall
Ecuador’s GDP will grow 2.9% in 2023 and unemployment will fall

Ecuador’s GDP will grow 2.9% in 2023 and unemployment will fall

ECONOMY. –

The IMF forecasts that Ecuador’s economy will grow 2.9% in 2023 and will be one of the South American countries with the highest increase in its GDP. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Ecuador’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow 2.9% in 2023. This is a slight reduction compared to the agency’s previous forecast, which projected that GDP would grow 3% in 2023 .

General photo of logos of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the start of the IMF-WB Annual Meetings, on October 10, 2022, in Washington, United States. – Photo: EFE

The projection was presented on April 11, 2023 in the World Economic Outlook report, during the spring meetings of the IMF, which are held in Washington, United States.

According to the IMF, the growth of the Ecuadorian economy will be lower than in 2022, however, it will be above the average in South America. The average growth of the economies of 10 countries in this region will be barely 1% in 2023.

Ecuador is in third place with the highest projections for 2023, below Venezuela (5%) and Paraguay (4.5%). For 2024, the multilateral organization forecasts lower growth for the Ecuadorian economy, 2.8%. The IMF report also mentions that Ecuador’s unemployment rate will be 3.6% in 2023. The initial forecast for this year was that the indicator would close at 3.8%. Meanwhile, the agency forecasts annual inflation of 2.5% this year for Ecuador. /scoops ec

