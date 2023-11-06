Ecuador’s President-Elect Daniel Noboa Criticizes Venezuela’s Regime and Seeks Financial Support in Washington

Daniel Noboa, the elected president of Ecuador, recently met with representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, United States. During his visit, Noboa criticized the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and expressed his refusal to cooperate with the Venezuelan government until there are free elections.

In a speech at an event organized by the Inter-American Dialogue, Noboa affirmed that he and Colombian President Gustavo Petro are aligned in their efforts to help the people of Venezuela. However, he emphasized the importance of free elections and condemned the unconstitutional treatment of opposition leader María Corina Machado. Noboa firmly believes that Venezuela should hold free and fair elections to determine its leadership.

Moreover, Noboa addressed the issue of potential agreements with Rafael Correa’s party, Revolución Ciudadana. While he acknowledged having dialogue with the party, he clarified that any agreements would be specific to the approval of specific laws and that he would not co-govern with them.

Noboa also discussed his plans for governing, considering that his party does not hold a majority in parliament. He expressed confidence in securing between 80 and 90 votes to pass important laws but stressed that these agreements would be specific to each legislative norm and not for positions in the government. He categorically denied any hidden pacts or co-governance arrangements, stating that such practices would mark the beginning of the end for his government.

The lack of public statements from Noboa since his election victory has raised questions about his government’s direction. However, his appearance in Washington provided some insight into his governance plans. Noboa’s calm and composed demeanor during the event shed light on various issues that were previously unclear in Ecuador.

Regarding negotiations with other parties in Congress, Noboa emphasized his openness and inclusiveness while making it clear that agreements would be made law by law. He maintained that his priority was legislating concepts and laws that would benefit the people, rather than voting against political groups or parties. Noboa also assured that his parliamentary bench would not support any agreement to impeach Attorney General Diana Salazar, stating that principles were not negotiable in this matter.

Security measures were another important topic discussed by Noboa. He underlined his commitment to holding a referendum to implement more extreme security measures, stating that this was a crucial step in his government’s agenda. He reassured that no one would oppose the referendum, and it would be held within the first four months of his presidency.

Noboa’s visit to Washington also included meetings with authorities from the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). When asked about the economic aid needed for Ecuador, he explained that the country required a 9-month bridge loan and the support of multilateral organizations and governments. Noboa intended to promote investment in infrastructure and social programs, particularly targeting the most vulnerable sections of society. He warned that failure to reactivate the economy could lead to a default in 2026 or 2027.

To ensure the sustainability of his economic plans, Noboa highlighted the necessity of being re-elected in 2025. He emphasized that his country cannot print money due to its dollarized economy, and alternative measures were needed to encourage competitiveness. Noboa stated that it was essential to provide solutions in areas such as infrastructure, job creation, education, and social projects, especially for the poorest citizens living in violence-ridden provinces who might be enticed by other political projects.

During his visit, Noboa was accompanied by Gabriela Sommerfeld, the future chancellor; Sonsoles García, who will assume the Foreign Trade portfolio; Iván Carmigniani, his future communications secretary; and other collaborators. The meetings with IMF representatives and the discussions on various issues have provided some clarity on Noboa’s plans, especially in relation to governance and economic recovery. The elected president’s openness, commitment, and focus on the well-being of the people will be closely observed as he takes on the challenges facing Ecuador.

