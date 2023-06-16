Ecuagenera celebrates 30 years with an orchid exhibition and reopening of the inn





Ecuagenera celebrates 30 years in the market with a exhibition of 15,000 orchids at the Uzhupud Garden Inn in the Paute canton, which officially reopened its doors on the morning of this Thursday, June 15, 2023 with a ceremony attended by authorities from the city, the province and national and foreign researchers and orchidologists.

“Currently we have, between hybrids and species, more than 10,000 varieties for the national market and also for export. My goal is to position Ecuador as the country of orchids as was already decreed in 2013,” said José Portilla, executive president of Ecuagenera, an orchid farm located in the Gualaceo canton.

Ecuagenera through its research has created new varieties. The orchid exhibition will take place from 15 to June 25, 2023.

Ingrid de Portilla, general manager of Uzhupud Garden, stressed that the hostel is a colonial tourist icon of the Austro and Ecuadorwhere biodiversity, cultural, patrimonial and traditional wealth converge.

This family business aims to promote rural, gastronomic, wedding, nature and craft tourism.

“We are open to all who are looking for a nice and quiet place to rest. At this moment we are with the hostel full with foreigners and friends who have come from other cities”, indicated Ingrid de Portilla.