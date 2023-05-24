Home » Édgar Vicente Garrido Municipal School celebrates 25 years of institutional life – breaking latest news
News

Édgar Vicente Garrido Municipal School celebrates 25 years of institutional life – breaking latest news

by admin
Édgar Vicente Garrido Municipal School celebrates 25 years of institutional life – breaking latest news

Through a parade, the students of the municipal school represented part of the culture of our country.

In the context of the celebration of the 25 years of institutional life of the Édgar Vicente Garrido Jaramillo Municipal School of Basic Education, on the morning of this May 22, teachers and students participated in the proclamation of festivities that began in Bolívar Park and culminated in Plaza San Sebastián —with a cultural program—.

Accompanied by comparsas and musical bands from the National Police and the Municipality, the parade marked the beginning of the activities programmed by the school. In this sense, the students —through a variety of clothing— represented different professions, regions of Ecuador and the colonial era.

According to Mercy Carmen Vuele, director of the campus, the sports, academic and cultural activities extend until Friday, June 2 of the current year, culminating in the solemn session.

See also  Coronavirus, 5,696 new cases and 15 victims, 2.29% positivity rate

You may also like

Early start of construction for Südlink route requested

Opposition would have united to face Bukele in...

Mayor of Orocué announced the execution of several...

Ukraine update: Russia extends pre-trial detention by US...

“Football, passion and tragedy, an urgent reflection”: Walter...

UN Rapporteurs arrive in Colombia to see challenges...

Our province launches special investigation and rectification of...

Alpine Club warns against ski area expansion on...

The weight of the law falls on a...

Colombia seeks its second victory in the U-20...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy