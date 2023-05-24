Édgar Vicente Garrido Municipal School celebrates 25 years of institutional life – breaking latest news

Through a parade, the students of the municipal school represented part of the culture of our country.

In the context of the celebration of the 25 years of institutional life of the Édgar Vicente Garrido Jaramillo Municipal School of Basic Education, on the morning of this May 22, teachers and students participated in the proclamation of festivities that began in Bolívar Park and culminated in Plaza San Sebastián —with a cultural program—.

Accompanied by comparsas and musical bands from the National Police and the Municipality, the parade marked the beginning of the activities programmed by the school. In this sense, the students —through a variety of clothing— represented different professions, regions of Ecuador and the colonial era.

According to Mercy Carmen Vuele, director of the campus, the sports, academic and cultural activities extend until Friday, June 2 of the current year, culminating in the solemn session.