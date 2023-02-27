Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), subsidiary of EDGE Groupa leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refitting and conversion of military and commercial vessels, and Fincantieri, one of the world‘s leading shipbuilding groups, today signed a cooperation agreement at IDEX 2023, one of the most important international exhibitions in the field of defence.

Under the terms of the agreement, EDGE and Fincantieri will join forces in the design, construction and fleet management of military and commercial vessels, as well as create new business opportunities in the local and international market with high added value technological solutions.

The agreement was signed by Khalid Al Breiki, president of Platforms & Systems of EDGE and Vice Chairman of ADSB, and Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, in the presence of he Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of Defense of the UAE, sen . Isabella Rauti, undersecretary of state for defence, Lorenzo Fanara, Italian ambassador in Abu Dhabi, gen. of the army corps Luciano Portolano, general secretary of defense and national armaments directorate, general Claudio Graziano, president of Fincantieri, Mansour Almulla, Managing director & CEO of EDGE Groupand David Massey, CEO of ADSB.

Khalid Al Breiki said: “We are very pleased to sign this cooperation agreement with Fincantieri and we look forward to pursuing new opportunities together to provide a more complete offer to our customers, both locally and globally”.

Pierroberto Folgiero commented: “The agreement demonstrates the convergence of the objectives of ADSB and Fincantieri in the Emirates, as well as representing an important opportunity to exploit the synergies that will allow a joint process of consolidation and growth. Together with the forthcoming opening of the NewCo, wholly owned by the Group, this signature also confirms Fincantieri’s strong commitment to strengthening its position and reputation in the country.”.