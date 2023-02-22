news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, FEBRUARY 22 – Abu Dhabi Ship Building (Adsb), a subsidiary of Edge Group, a leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refitting and conversion of military and commercial vessels, and Fincantieri, one of the leading shipbuilding groups in the world, today signed a cooperation agreement at Idex 2023, one of the most important international exhibitions in the defense sector, in Abu Dhabi.



Edge and Fincantieri will join forces in the design, construction and fleet management of military and commercial vessels, as well as create new business opportunities in the local and international market with high added value technological solutions. The agreement was signed by Khalid Al Breiki, President of Platforms & Systems of Edge and Vice Chairman of Adsb, and Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, in the presence, among others, of the Undersecretaries of Defense of the UAE, Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, and Isabella Rauti from Italy.



Pierroberto Folgiero spoke of an “important opportunity to exploit the synergies that will allow for a joint process of consolidation and growth. Together with the forthcoming opening of the NewCo, wholly owned by the Group, this signing also confirms Fincantieri’s strong commitment to strengthen its position and reputation in the country”.



