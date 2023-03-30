A major disaster can shut down the food supply for a long time. Good for you if you live in a rural area. Obtaining food from nature can be a way to survive. Find out now what you can safely eat from the river, forest and meadow. The past has shown that catastrophes, wars or the economy can cause the food supply to collapse. In order not to starve, you then have to lend a hand yourself and collect food from nature. Consider yourself lucky if you live near a forest, river or in a rural area. Because nature provides plenty of food: You either feed on edible plants and insects, catch fish or hunt game. In this case, people in rural areas have it easier than those in big cities, since the “food supply” in nature is of course many times richer and larger than in a concrete settlement.

Edible Wild Plants and Animals: Your CHECKLIST

All furry animals:

Over

wild boars

mice

The steering wheel

Hedgehog

Attention danger of trichinae! Trichinella are tiny roundworms with a parasitic lifestyle. Mammals, birds and humans serve as intermediate or definitive hosts. Roast or let the animals boil for two to three hours. You can also avoid the risk of trichinella by not eating meat-eating animals. You can find out how to make a real fire here.

More animals:

Birds and Bird Eggs: All Kinds! Allow to cook for a long time as some bird meat is very tough.

Frogs: avoid toads, they are inedible!

Fish: All freshwater fish in our latitudes. Boil or fry fish to kill worms.

Roman snails. If possible, wash the snails in vinegar water, boil in boiling water for 10 minutes, allow to cool, remove the snails from their shells and boil in salted water for another two hours.

Worms: earthworms, larvae and maggots. Worms are very nutritious; soak in water for a while to clean. Danger! Avoid caterpillars, they are often poisonous!

Lizards: snakes and lizards. Eat only if they have been skinned first!

Insects: beetles, grasshoppers, water fleas, mosquitoes, ants and bluebottles. Remove head, wings, legs, boil for risk of parasites. Danger! Do not eat insects with more than 6 legs that are hairy and brightly colored.

Edible wild plants from nature:

Fruits: All known edible varieties. Danger! Don’t eat the poisonous seeds in the pits of stone fruits like apricot or peach!

Nuts: Hazelnut or walnut are the most common in our forests

Many species of seaweed and seaweed

Berries: Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, cranberries, cornel, blackthorn berries and juniper berries

Mushrooms: Certain varieties only. Only if you know your way around should you collect and eat mushrooms. The distinction between edible and poisonous species is sometimes very difficult.

Wild Edible Plants: All Grass Seeds except Black Spotted. Boil the seeds to make better use of the starch they contain. Bast layer (inner bark, between wood and bark) of many trees such as maple, birch, beech, aspen, spruce, pine, poplar or willow. You can grind the starchy rind into flour or cut into strips and cook like pasta.

Nettles: Young plants are best. Cook like spinach and then consume as a soup or tea.

Blackberry Leaves: Usable for tea

Beechnuts and acorns: peel them, then boil and grind them. You can then use the flour to bake flat cakes or cakes. You can also roast acorns on a tin until black and brown and then grind them into acorn coffee.

Sweet thistle: Remove the thorns from the buds and young stalks and then boil them. You can process the roots into flour. You can eat the ovary in the flower head, which is also known as »hunter’s bread«.