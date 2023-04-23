Editorial: 30 years too long

On Wednesday, the last and largest red monument was removed from the public space in Läänemaa – the one next to the Haapsalu department store. All the red monuments that were still standing in the spring disappeared from Läänemaa within a week, neutral boards were installed in their place. Läänemaa was not the only place where monuments were removed, this week the monuments in Hiiumaa were also given a neutral sign.

