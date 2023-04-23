Home » Editorial: 30 years too long
News

Editorial: 30 years too long

by admin
Editorial: 30 years too long

On Wednesday, the last and largest red monument was removed from the public space in Läänemaa – the one next to the Haapsalu department store. All the red monuments that were still standing in the spring disappeared from Läänemaa within a week, neutral boards were installed in their place. Läänemaa was not the only place where monuments were removed, this week the monuments in Hiiumaa were also given a neutral sign.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleMonika Undo: how Aino Pervik discovered Kunksmoor

See also  Carlo Cracco and Christmas dishes: "Broth and panettone must not be missing: they are the thread between past and future"

You may also like

The CPPCC held a party group (enlarged) meeting...

Video games are rubbish that only teach you...

DRC: SCTP becomes ONATRA again

Captured in Neiva with two firearms

PA decree, Fensir: “Good for some and bad...

Matadi: the police disperse a march of customs...

Kaleidoscope

ҹjdΧˮ ϻǿyӱ

The House: Evil Awakens Gets Stephen King’s Approval:...

Petro’s proposal to the US for “zero sanctions”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy