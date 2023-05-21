Editorial: Inclusive education leaves helpless

Schools have to include all children, but without having the necessary additional resources for this – appropriate rooms and additional teachers, not to mention all kinds of other helping professionals. Initially, small rural schools with their tiny classes save children who are not suited to large crowds. It is simply good for other children to learn in them. However, a small school is too expensive for the municipality, as we can observe very closely recently.

However, the big school raises its hands. When there are 26 children in the class, it is very difficult for those who cannot control themselves. It is also difficult for those around him. The headmaster also admits that there are no such possibilities and that this model does not work. There is nothing to blame him – inclusive education does not work.

Now most teachers are familiar with many special needs, the main issue is no longer that they don’t know or can’t. It is a question of assistant teachers, as well as support staff – speech therapists and psychologists. They just don’t exist. Those who are, work elsewhere and don’t they have both a reason and a right to do so. We don’t have classes in a normal school with several teachers. There is no situation in which a child who does not cope in class can be smoothly transferred to the care of an assistant teacher or a teacher’s assistant, even until the situation stabilizes. So that others can continue to learn.

The open school building makes the brave even braver. The school principal walking past behind the glass classroom door teaches to ignore those things that do not need to be paid attention to at the moment. This is a very necessary skill. What about those children who find it difficult to concentrate anyway? Is there room for those who need space to calm down or collect themselves?

All this is too expensive for a normal school. And it should be acknowledged. If a child who needs help does not actually learn in a normal school, he is not included. In this case, we simply have a child who is not getting the help he needs.