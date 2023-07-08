Home » Editorial: reform for reform’s sake? – Western Life
It seems that the municipality of Lääne-Nigula has been hit by a great storm of unification: the nursing homes of the municipality have already been brought under one manager, and the kindergartens of the municipality will also be under unified management from autumn. Noaroots and Nõva schools have been managed by one director since last autumn, now the plan is to do the same with Risti and Kullamaa and Palivere and Martna schools.

However, it remains unclear why it is necessary to do all this – costs are not saved by merging, because it is necessary to raise the salary of the director and hire a head of education. School buildings still have to be maintained. Rather, there will be additional costs, if only at the expense of transportation costs, because school principals need to move between school buildings, perhaps even several times a day.

