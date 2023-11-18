Editorial: the carpet pulled from under – Lääne Elu

48
Lääne Elu – 34 years of experience.
Lääne Elu – 34 years of experience.
Thursday’s decision of the Lääne-Nigula municipal council to reduce the self-financing of Palivere’s Pikajalamäe service building by four times came to Mati Kallemetsa, the leader of the tourism and health center, like a bolt from the blue. As the man himself said, the rug was pulled from under him.
To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!
Previous articleThe rescue team’s inspection of the smoke detector went well
See also Scooters in sharing, the Municipality of Catania is looking for operators to start the service