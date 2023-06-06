Home » Editorial: the sign is valid – Lääne Elu
When the controllers of AS Ühisteenused issued the first parking fines on Friday morning, there was a cry on social media, because Haapsalu is not used to observing signs prohibiting parking. For decades, it was accepted in Haapsalu to park directly under a no-parking sign, at someone’s gate or partially at an intersection – there were usually no consequences. Now, when the inspectors of Common Services arrived in Haapsallu, the townspeople expressed their wishes on social media to get an exemption in front of their house, because it is said that there is nowhere else to park.

