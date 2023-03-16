This afternoon, the winner of the architectural competition for the new building of the Haapsalu city government will be announced at the Haapsalu cultural center. For a few days, all 36 entries have been displayed in the lobby of the cultural center for everyone to see.

When designing a new building for the city government, the architects put more and less effort into it. The inspiration has been sought from the hotel located on the same spot, but burned down in 1906, from the scarf patterns and the surrounding buildings. In some cases, a magnificent house has been written, but whether it is suitable for this place and for the city administration is a question for yourself.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!