The National Strike of Taxi Drivers scheduled for this Wednesday, February 22, in the main cities of Colombia, including Pereira and Dosquebradas, has meant that the Service Stations have little movement.

This was evidenced by El Diario in its tour of some of the EDS in the capital of Risaraldense. Typically, these fuel hundreds of vehicles. However, on a day like today, there is little work.

Let us remember that, among the requests of the taxi drivers are to block all the digital platforms of transport services such as Uber. In addition, change the way of calculating the cost of fuel; since, the price of gasoline has affected this union.