On the Board of Directors, the vallenato Eduard Gómez Ramos was chosen as the new manager in charge of Emdupar, who has 8 years of experience in the public and private sector, the executive had been serving as head of goods and services for the company.

The new manager of Emdupar is an administrator in International Trade from the Popular University of Cesar, with a specialization in Marketing Management from the Jorge Tadeo Lozano University and carried out studies on Digital Disruption, digital transformation strategies at the University of Cambridge.

He has worked in companies such as Sena, Comfacesar, Asesoría y Marketing SAS, Coldwell Banker and the Departmental Health Secretariat, among others.

Eduard Gómez arrives at Emdupar at a peak moment, but with the confidence that together with the work team he can contribute to improve many processes in the company, “my purpose is to do things well, we will enter into an austerity plan to try to stop the healthy company and achieve the financial balance that is needed”.

Despite the fact that he is still connecting with the heads of each area, he is clear that he will work hard for the Vallenatos company.

