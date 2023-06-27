Eduardo Camavinga: Secretly extended contract at Real Madrid?

MiscellaneousEduardo Camavinga appears to have signed a new contract with Real Madrid. The Frenchman is now said to have a contract that runs until June 30, 2028. The fixed transfer fee is now significantly higher.

Foto: Angel Martinez/Getty Images“> Enlarge

Eduardo Camavinga will probably extend his contract by a year

MADRID. He is the high-flyer of the second half of the past season: After there were rumors in January about a loan departure, things played out Eduardo Camavinga at Real Madrid. The 20-year-old Frenchman benefited in particular from two longer injury breaks by his compatriot Ferland Mendy, and often showed outstanding performances as a left-back substitute.

The club’s management was apparently so impressed by the actual midfielder that they contacted agent Jonathan Barnett to extend the long-term contract until June 30, 2027 – although Camavinga had only arrived in August 2021. As the sports newspaper MARCA now reports, the youngster has promised a new deal behind the scenes. It had been completed in the last few days. Shortly thereafter, this information was also shared by MARCA-Competition Sheet AS.

A bit strange, however: According to reports, the parties involved only extended the contract by a further twelve months until mid-2028. To protect against lucrative offers from other clubs, the fixed transfer fee, which is contractually mandatory in Spain, should increase to one billion euros – the highest possible amount, which is also anchored in many other contracts as an exit clause. At Camavinga, the fixed fee is said to have previously amounted to 700 million euros. According to the report, the signature also increases his salary.

Consultant recently announced contract talks

Barnett had already openly communicated in mid-April that he would work with Real on an extension. The agent: “I think we will talk to the club at the right time. He wants to be a Real Madrid player and wear the white jersey all his life. There won’t be a problem with Real Madrid, we’ll sit down and I’m sure we’ll find an agreement.”

background

Camavinga before the new deal: “Will wear the jersey all his life.”

It seems there is now. Will the club communicate the agreement soon? When it comes to contractual matters, Real has not been too transparent for some time. For example, the extensions with Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes from early summer 2022 have still not been officially confirmed. According to MARCA, this should happen over the next few weeks, just like Éder Militão and Camavinga.

