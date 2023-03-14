Home News Education in Sudan is examining the possibility of alternative education
Sudani Net:

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Acting Minister of Education, Mahmoud Sir Al-Khatim Al-Houri, with the aim of coordinating between education partners to hold the first deliberative conference for alternative education.

The minister explained that the meeting comes within the framework of coordinating partnerships with the aim of attracting popular effort and community advocacy to implement alternative education plans for children and youth outside the school.

The Secretary-General of the Nile Dream charitable organization, Mona Muhammad Babiker, said that the conference came at the initiative of the organization and in partnership with the Ministry of Education and under the slogan “Towards civil society advocacy for the implementation of the national plan for alternative education.” The proposed budget and the role of partners in implementing the conference.

She added that the conference will be attended by several official bodies, including state directors of education, directors of adult education, and internal and external civil society organizations, including UNICEF and UNESCO.

