The Togolese Association for Family Welfare (ATBEF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary, Secondary, Technical and Handicraft Education, organized on March 21 and 22, 2023 a national meeting to evaluate the action plan. post 2022 national consultation on Values ​​and Sexual Health Education (EVSS).

The objective of this meeting, according to Hervé Ouagbéni, head of youth programs at ATBEF, is to allow civil society organizations and actors in charge of the theme to present an assessment and reflect on the development of a new roadmap for the integration and effective scaling up of EVSS in youth training programs.

Same concerns raised at the level of the ministry in charge of education. In 2022, informs the representative of Minister Komla Dodzi Kokoroko, the Togolese government with the support of its partners has won a bet by organizing a national consultation around sexual and reproductive health and the perception of gender in relation to well-being. to be young. The social representations that took part in this consultation made recommendations that were translated into an operational action plan. ” Where are we ? What do we do ? What are the means of action as actors implementing this roadmap? These are some of the concerns for which we are invited to this workshop,” the Minister’s representative told participants at the meeting.

Indeed, the workshop constitutes an appointment of exchanges and sharing of experiences with regard to the implementation of Education in sexual values ​​and health in schools and in technical training centers and in an extracurricular environment.

The ATBEF, a pioneer in reproductive health issues in Togo, multiplies initiatives to improve sexual and reproductive health among adolescents and young people. Efforts that contribute to providing multifaceted responses to protect learners against the evils that undermine youth. These include, among others, early pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections and gender-based violence.

Atha Assan

