Education reforms should take girls’ voices into account

New law expected to require better inclusion of pregnant girls and teenage mothers

A Sierra Leonean student, pictured in front of a blackboard in a classroom at her school in Koidu, Kono district, Sierra Leone, November 24, 2020.

Freetown,SIERRA LEONE, May 9, 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/—The government of Sierra Leone should prioritize the views and experiences of girls in advancing its education reforms, said Human Rights Watch and the NGO Purposeful in a report released today. Despite the significant progress made by the government in terms of girls’ access to education, many girls who are pregnant, live in poverty or in rural areas are still at risk of being excluded from the school system.

On April 24, 2023, the Parliament of Sierra Leone enacted the Primary and Secondary Education Act 2023 (Basic and Senior Secondary Education Act 2023), incorporating elements of the landmark National Policy on Radical Inclusion in Education when it was adopted in 2021. This policy explicitly recognized that pregnant girls, teenage mothers and other groups of girls were systematically excluded from school. Until 2020, the government had officially excluded pregnant girls from schools. Sierra Leone has some of the highest rates of early pregnancy in the world, especially among girls living in poverty.

« The new Education Act represents a historic moment for girls’ access to education in Sierra Leone, but the powerful social, cultural and political factors that have long kept pregnant girls out of the school system will not change. not overnight said Chernor Bah, co-founder and co-president of Purposeful. “ While the government is pleased with its action on the national and international scenes, we are for our part optimistic but also very cautious. We will only join in these celebrations when we have assurances from the girls themselves that they can enroll in school and complete their education cycle unhindered. ».

Human Rights Watch interviewed girls and young women in Sierra Leone’s Northern Province for this report, and Purposeful contributed research, interviews, and information from its work to to support and empower girls, especially those who are out of school, across the country.

Human Rights Watch and Purposeful have examined the barriers that many girls, especially those who are pregnant or young mothers, often face when trying to access education. These barriers include discrimination based on their pregnancy, ostracism, bullying, poverty and lack of access to childcare. The vast majority of girls said they wanted to go to school and complete their education.

Not only does poverty keep girls out of the school system, but it can also be a determining factor in teenage pregnancies. Many girls said they felt pressured or coerced into having sex with men who promised to provide them with food, clothing or other material support.

A 17-year-old girl, who had a child when she was 14, said she stopped going to school and got married after learning she was pregnant. “ I was going to school, but I was not receiving any help [financière]so I decided to get married instead of being reduced to living on the streets “, did she say. “ I’m not happy because man can’t provide everything… and I have no education or skills to help me live. ».

Girls and young women also face barriers to accessing contraception and receiving accurate contraceptive information.

When girls live in a supportive environment, it is easier for them to stay in school, Human Rights Watch and Purposeful said. A 16-year-old girl in secondary school described the support she received from her counsellor: I was stressed about going to school when I was pregnant. She encouraged me. She also told me about her own experience when she got pregnant as a schoolgirl. [Elle] said she was driven away, and she encouraged me [à rester] ».

In recent years, the government of Sierra Leone has proclaimed education to be a national priority. In August 2018, it introduced the Program for Free Quality Education, which aims to reduce financial barriers to access to education, in particular by eliminating tuition and examination fees, while increasing the access to programs governing school canteens. It also significantly increased public spending on education.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child guarantees the right to free and compulsory primary education. The African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child calls on Member States of the African Union to “ take all appropriate measures to ensure that girls who become pregnant before completing their education have the opportunity to continue in accordance with their individual abilities ».

« In order to honor its promise to open the doors of schools to all girls, the government of Sierra Leone should at the same time tackle the problems of poverty, sexual and reproductive health, and risks of exploitation. said Regina Tamés, deputy women’s rights director at Human Rights Watch. “ To be effective, the government should listen carefully to girls and the civil society organizations that support them, in order to learn first-hand what girls need to go to school, graduate and thus build a better future. . »

