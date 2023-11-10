Education requires a transformation

The traditional education system needs changes. Experts recommend adapting to new technologies. XCA

These are times when Ecuador and the region face an exhaustion of traditional teaching strategies. And that is where experts see a challenge to present proposals for changes and new policies in the educational field.

This objective is aimed at with the ‘International Congress on Educational Transformation. Challenges towards a new society’, organized by the Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Educational Sciences of the University of Cuenca, from November 15 to 17.

Freddy Cabrera, president of the Congress, anticipated that, at this meeting, experts from Argentina, Chile, Spain, the United States, Brazil, Ecuador and other countries will share their perspectives and experiences.

Together with them, teachers, students, leaders and managers in the educational field will have the space to reflect and draw up proposals in the face of this crisis in the educational system that has been occurring since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Argentine expert Nicolás Arata will be one of the keynote speakers. By the way, his proposal is to look for alternatives.

“An educator is not there to document pessimism or the end of school. He must reimagine the pedagogical link, the way in which we propose to students that encounter with knowledge, history, mathematics and culture.”

The Argentinean Nicolás Arata will give a master conference on “Teachings of the Social Sciences”. Courtesy

Arata warns that one of the symptoms of this exhaustion of the traditional system is “the enormous difficulties that adult generations have in transmitting culture to young generations.”

According to the expert, today the basic foundation that the school transmits knowledge to students so that they join society is in crisis. This is how the French pedagogue and philosopher Emile Durkheim had defined education at the time.

Reinvent mechanisms

Nicolás Arata emphasizes that the school must provide a space of time and interesting knowledge and encourage an appetite to discover and learn about the world. Students “must encounter realities and experiences that they will not find anywhere else or at any other time in their lives.”

However, although this implies reviewing content, it should always be considered that “you should never throw the baby out with the dirty water.” That is to say, “just because something is traditional doesn’t mean it’s bad.” The problem is in the way it is taught and not in the content that is taught. That leads to

reinvent the how of knowledge transmission.

Schooling

Carlos Calvo, an academic expert from Chile, goes further by emphasizing that education must break patterns to avoid “cultural deprivation, the most dire consequence of school.”

It questions “schooling” or the way learning is conceived and the pedagogy that organizes what the student has to learn in work discipline and in a closed space and time. Furthermore, there is the conviction that what is taught about science is already pre-established. “For example, when the law of universal gravitation is taught, the correct thing is for the student to infer,

inductively reach a conclusion.”

The Chilean expert Carlos Calvo will talk about the decline of schooling. Courtesy

The Chilean researcher assures that the current educational system is too schematized. “Teachers have a curricular framework of many programmatic contents that they must teach. It is not possible to teach calmly, it starts slowly and ends up rushing to comply and the one who suffers is the student.” Thus the teacher is convinced the student passed the subject, but did not learn.

Therein lies Calvo’s statement about the failure of schooling. “Because we generally don’t learn. Of the literate population in Ecuador, Chile and other countries, there are those whose level of reading comprehension is very low.

Despite having had arithmetic every day at school, we generally do not understand the four operations. “We don’t have mathematical thinking.”

The immediate solution, according to Carlos Calvo, is to go to the computer and the Internet.

Arata reinforces this by pointing out that in the last two decades other technologies have entered the scene that compete with the school (also understood as a technology) in the transmission of culture.”

This is how Artificial Intelligence is today, which proposes the solution to a problem without any type of effort, unlike what it previously demanded: search, elaboration, synthesis… “Faced with that, do we deny artificial intelligence, do we prohibit it as at some point?” we wanted to do with cell phones in the

schools or do we think about how to incorporate it into pedagogical work that includes it as a resource and not as the source that solves all problems?

And it is in the face of these types of problems that the Educational Transformation Congress seeks to propose proposals.

A necessary space for proposals

This international event is based on three fundamental pillars that highlight its relevance in the educational field. It seeks to thoroughly explore innovative educational proposals that are valid for all elements of the Ecuadorian educational system.

Freddy Cabrera, president of the International Congress on Educational Transformation, indicated that this initiative aims to be a space for reflection, under the responsibility of the University to convene actors to debate problems that have deepened since the pandemic. “That need for

Meeting again, reflecting and debating led us to organize this event.”

It also aims to discuss the characteristics of a public policy that places education as the central axis of state responsibilities, beyond the isolated actions of transitional governments. Finally, it seeks to promote knowledge and the exchange of academic research results in the field of education.

Freddy Cabrera (D) is president of the International Congress on Educational Transformation. Courtesy

Fernando Ortiz, dean of the Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Educational Sciences, stressed that, in a society crossed by social anguish and inequalities, it is essential to reflect and reach agreements on priorities for action towards the future.

“We agree that education represents the most appropriate scenario to prepare new generations to address challenges such as migration, the climate crisis, poverty, food security, technological transformation and training for life,” he emphasized. (YO)

Thematic axes of the Congress

Didactics, learning and teaching: Educational methodologies in different areas of knowledge Teaching competencies and teacher training: initial training and continuous professional development Technologies and educational innovation Educational management and Leadership: Public policies in Education The quality of education: from a humanistic or an instrumental technician Towards an inclusive education: challenges and strategies Interculturality in education: challenges and reflections Education, criticism and hypermodernity: from instrumental rationality to the methodologies of sentipensar

DATA

To participate as an attendee in the International Congress on Educational Transformation, you can register through the link https://bit.ly/43GT4fG There will be conferences and keynote presentations, symposia, and presentation of academic posters. It will be at the Carlos Cueva T. Theater, Aula Magna Mario Vintimilla and more spaces.

Text: Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Educational Sciences, University of Cuenca

