Education: Togocom and the Axian Foundation together for the inauguration of a school building in Kolowaré

In order to provide a better environment for students in poor regions of Togo, the Togocom group in collaboration with the Axian foundation has set up since 2021 a program called Nunya Togocom which aims to build and rehabilitate classrooms for certain underprivileged areas of Togo. Thus, last Monday, a brand new school building consisting of three classrooms, an office, a storage space and a toilet block with six cabins was inaugurated at the EPP Kolowaré not far from Sokodé. By this inauguration Tarik Boudiaf, acting CEO of Togocom reiterates the commitment of the leader of mobile telephony in Togo to be alongside the underprivileged: << Nous sommes fiers de continuer à offrir un avenir radieux aux enfants de Kolowaré. Pour nous, le partage des fruits de notre labeur avec les plus démunis est une source d’inclusion et de bénédiction. En tant qu’entreprise citoyenne, nous demeurons engagés à soutenir les communautés les plus vulnérables>>, did he declare.

Need we remind you that Nunya Togocom program has already enabled the construction and rehabilitation of several classrooms. Notably :

Six classrooms, an office, a storage room, a toilet block and a water borehole at EPP Toutougou (Dapaong)

– Three classrooms, an office and a storage room at EPP Madjikpeto (Agoë-Nyivé)

– Three classrooms, an office and a rehabilitated storage room at EPP Agbandi Zongo (Blitta 2). However, Togocom does not intend to stop there and announces for the next few days the inauguration of a building with three classrooms at EPP Kinzi (Kara) then a building with three classrooms and a toilet block at EPP Amavenou (Agoo)