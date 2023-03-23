As part of the implementation of the Nunya Togocom program, the leader in mobile telephony in Togo, in collaboration with the Axian foundation, has completely renovated a building consisting of 03 classrooms, an office and a storage space at the EPP Agbandi Zongo (Blitta). On Saturday March 17, the jewel was inaugurated and officially handed over to the people of the locality.

In 2021, Togocom in collaboration with the Axian foundation launched the CSR program called Nunya Togocom which consists of carrying out the rehabilitation or construction of classrooms in disadvantaged regions in Togo while contributing to the strengthening of the reception capacity of schools. . By doing so, Togocom aligns itself behind the roadmap of the Ministry of Education, Primary, Secondary, Technical and Crafts in Togo.

In the realization of this program, the EPP Agbandi Zongo benefited from the rehabilitation of a building composed of 03 classrooms, an office and a storage space. Last Saturday, Togocom officials and several local executives inaugurated this architectural gem. An achievement that delights the company’s managers: << Nous sommes fiers de nous réunir dans cette belle localité d’Agbandi Zongo pour inaugurer ce bâtiment qui représente notre engagement envers l’amélioration des conditions d’étude des élèves dans les régions défavorisées au Togo . À Togocom, nous avons une vision claire: le partage des fruits de notre labeur avec les plus démunis est source d’inclusion et de bénédictions. C’est Pourquoi, avec la fondation Axian, nous avons lancé le programme Nunya Togocom en 2021 pour investir dans l’éducation, en priorisant les régions les plus nécessités>>said Tarik Boudiaf, the acting general manager of Togocom.

Other actions in this direction had already preceded the rehabilitation of EPP Agbandi Zongo. Namely: In 2022, the Nunya Togocom program enabled the construction of 6 classrooms, an office, a storage room, a toilet block and a borehole at EPP Toutougo (Dapaong) and 3 classrooms, an office and a storage room at the EPP Madjikpéto (Agoë -Nyvié).

It should also be noted that the rehabilitated building in Agbandi is part of the infrastructure construction or rehabilitation projects subsequently undertaken in 4 schools:

– EPP Amavenou (Agou- Plateau region: 3 classrooms and a toilet block

– EPP Kolowaré (Central Region): 3 classrooms and a toilet block

-EPP Kinzi (Kara Region): 3 classrooms