Educational center delivered in Bcerril, Cesar

The Drummond mining company in the company of the Mayor of Becerril, delivered the construction project of the Villa Matilde Educational Center, El Centro headquarters, located in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Becerril.

The work, assumed at a total cost of 520 million by the mining company, had the support and oversight of the municipal mayor’s office so that more than 90 children who will have better study conditions will finally benefit, with the construction of two totally new classrooms. , bathrooms with adequate plumbing installations and a kitchen-dining room.

“This initiative is developed from the Corporate Social Responsibility strategy in the pillars of Governance for Development and Integral Development, where we strengthen the institutional and community capacity of our communities in the area of ​​influence with training and education programs on infrastructure and quality issues. education,” said Yilda Tatiana Pineda, senior supervisor of community relations for Drummond Ltd.

The community of the village El Centro, councilors, representatives of community action boards and parents, were accompanying the delivery of the project, which in turn included the participation of the mayor of the municipality of Becerril, Raúl Machado Luna and his team of job.

“Today is a historic day for education in our municipality of Becerril, village of La Guajirita, especially in the El Centro village. We are committed to our education, it is one of the important axes that we are strengthening and we are going to continue strengthening to be able to provide our children and young people with a quality education through favorable environments like this one”, expressed Raúl Machado Luna, mayor of the municipality of Becerril.

The new spaces are about to be equipped by Drummond with the necessary elements for the development of the activities.

“I am so grateful to God, Drummond Ltd., our City Hall, the community and all those who added a grain of sand to make this happen. I never thought that with that visit we made to the six villages that make up the Caño Candela community council, on April 28 of last year, we would achieve this. I extended the invitation to the company to visit the school and look at the needs that existed. Thank God the visit was fruitful and here are the results”, declared María Margarita Rivera, president of the Community Action Board of the village of El Centro.

