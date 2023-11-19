Educational coordination glow! -OujdaCity

Ismail Al-Halouti

As a result of the tension witnessed in the educational arena since the beginning of October 2023, and the resulting escalation of the wave of vigils, protest marches, and a series of local and national strikes, which paralyzed public education schools in all regions of the Kingdom. As tens of thousands of professors belonging to various educational groups and bodies continue to abstain from work, rejecting the basic system for employees of the national education sector, approved by the tripartite government coalition on September 27, 2023, and demanding the need to expedite its abolition or improve its contents, as it is an unjust and exclusionary system. It is unfair, does not live up to their expectations, and aims to undermine many of their gains, restrict their freedoms, and degrade their dignity.

Many citizens and others interested in public affairs in our country are wondering about the secret behind the growth of coordination, especially educational ones, and their brilliance in recent years, especially in light of the wide response received by their calls to protest and strike among those affiliated with them. Is it the vacuum left by the disappearance of the major union centers, which until recently had great influence and the ability to mobilize and supervise, whether in the public or private sector? Or what? Coordination in general is a coordination framework or a grouping of affected employees belonging to a certain group, who suffer from the violation of some of their rights, and its role is limited only to trying to achieve its goals through a program of struggle and protest.

The emergence of these coordination in all sectors, especially in the national education sector, is in fact nothing but a natural outcome, given the decline, ambiguity and internal crisis that the trade union scene has become known in recent years, especially after the huge amount of shocks and disappointments that the Moroccan workers have continued to receive, as a result of The coldness of these unions towards their concerns and preoccupations, and their inability to plead seriously, extract the rights that have been violated, and achieve the legitimate demands of workers and employees alike, due to the fracture and division of some of them. While, on the other hand, the coordination committees are characterized by flexibility in containing the various parties and their contradictions, tight organization and understanding of developments in reality, as well as their departure from the circle of slogans to create a new dynamism and move the Moroccan street strongly, by dealing well with the information boom and employing it in mobilizing and promoting its files of demands…

What further deepened the gap between the workers and the unions to the extent that led to them losing their glow and confidence in them, is that they are no longer able to confront governments that have continued to attack a number of social gains and pass many unjust decisions and unpopular draft laws, including what was called “ Pension reform,” as Abdel-Ilah Ibn Kiran’s government succeeded in passing it in the House of Advisors, even though at the time it did not have a majority within it, taking advantage of the complicity of the opposition parties and unions whose advisors preferred to be absent, as 53 advisors out of 120 members were deliberately absent during the voting session. The total number of members of the Council of Advisors, 4 withdrew during the vote and 4 others abstained from casting their vote at a time when 27 advisors voted in favor of Ibn Kiran’s ill-fated plan and 21 advisors objected.

The decline in the role of unions reached its peak during the last decade, as witnessed by a number of observers of public affairs in our country, as in light of the decline of their effectiveness and the division and fragmentation they have become, in addition to the clinging of their traditional leaders to their positions, and the negative impact of their association with political parties, due to their dependence on The accounts of these parties change from one situation to another depending on the electoral entitlements. In the face of the social gains achieved by the middle class that began to be destroyed in broad daylight, new actors appeared on the scene, most notably the National Coordination Committees, which in a short time turned into a difficult figure in the equation of the protest movements, especially when most unions failed to renew their operating mechanisms. And establishing internal democracy, interacting positively with the developments and changes taking place, and preventing the continued attack on the purchasing power of the working people, until its vision of the social issue intersects with what successive governments and employers have adopted…

Educational coordination, unlike unions that have become isolated from their bases and whose role in supervision has declined, derives its strength from not being subject to any specific political organization, and gains its legitimacy from the huge numbers of sector employees who join it, to the point that the coordination of various groups and bodies has been unified into one coordination, national coordination. For the education sector, which today includes about 23 coordination committees, and there is no clearer indication of its great momentum than the huge march on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the likes of which Rabat has not witnessed for a decade, as tens of thousands of professors from all parts of the Kingdom made a pilgrimage to it, to express their categorical rejection. For the new basic system, or what has become known as the “Tragedies System,” and demanding radical reforms in the direction of advancing the education and training sector and enhancing their financial and social situation.