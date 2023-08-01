Educational Institutions at the mercy of crime?

Thieves left four classrooms of the Ricardo Borrero Álvarez Educational Institution “in the dark”, which does not have a surveillance service, a fact that the criminals took advantage of, who entered through the roof and inside, took fans and “wiring” that conducts electricity to the classrooms.

The school affected by crime is located in Carrera 2 with Calle 7, Estadio de Neiva neighborhood.

The robbery

According to what was stated, the subjects climbed two trees, reached the school’s roof, climbed to the roof and from there broke the ceiling, descending into the classrooms.

“The assailants took a fan, the power cables to the classrooms. Because of this, children suffer from the heat, given the high temperatures recorded,” added a father. With this fact of insecurity, this would be the fourth time that the criminals have entered the school.

The same luck, he had a bicycle store, Oscar, who is the owner of the establishment, pointed out: “they entered through the roof, they stole my bicycles, spare parts, they made a theft of $14 million.”

They have affected trade. It is a gang made up of six people, who were recorded on security cameras and these videos are already in the hands of the police and judicial authorities.

Another case in Ventilator

A similar case occurred in May at the ‘Andrés Rosa’ Educational Institution, Gaitana headquarters. With a feeling of anger and frustration, teachers and the coordinator of a school from which about 250 students benefit, denounce that the thieves no longer have to take them, because after the constant thefts, they have run out of elements for the well-being of the students.

The Educational Institution affected by the owners of foreign property, is located at Carrera 28 # 2H-25 in the Las Américas neighborhood.

In this regard, Gonzalo Núñez, coordinator of the school plagued by insecurity, pointed out: “we are permanent victims of the owners of what belongs to others. We have almost no items left.”

On this occasion, they took several parts of the industrial stove, they have damaged doors, windows. They ‘stand up’ with the desks, chairs and didactic objects for the children’s learning.

The educational leader is emphatic in affirming that they urgently need a security guard and secondly, the closure of the Educational Institution in order to offer themselves to the insecurity of the sector.

Faced with thefts, they ask the Municipal Administration to at least provide surveillance so that the owners do not finish dismantling the school, located in this vulnerable sector of the city.

mayor and security

Faced with these acts of insecurity that affect the Educational Institutions, Wilson Díaz Sterling, representative of Neiva, pointed out: “the call to the educational community, to generate self-protection measures and mainly to the Neiva Mayor’s Office, which must identify the schools or colleges that have been violated, so that the security measures in the learning venues are increased and if they need 24-hour surveillance, this must be provided”.

Likewise, citizens demand greater patrols by the Police in order to avoid the actions of crime.

