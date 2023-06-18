Educational Unit “Juan Montalvo” expands its academic offer – breaking latest news

Paulina Vega Calvas, rector of the “Juan Montalvo” Private Educational Unit.

The “Juan Montalvo” Private Educational Unit, for the new school year 2023-2024, expands its academic offer. The objective is to continue providing a quality education to the children and youth of Loja and the province.

With good spirits and expectations, those who are educated in the establishment will finish this school year. The graduation event with high school students will be on July 7, at 09:00.

Paulina Alexandra Vega Calvas, rector of the “Juan Montalvo” Educational Unit, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, explained that the academic offer is broad: Initial Education, Basic General Education; Baccalaureates: in Sciences, Accounting Technician and Software Programming Technician.

In addition, the Virtual Intensive modality, for Basic and Baccalaureate. “The objective is to offer the opportunity to students who, for some reason, could not continue their studies at the corresponding age,” he specified.

registrations

Currently, they are in the registration period. The registration stage begins in mid-July.

Vega Calvas highlighted that they have their own building, located on Av. Emiliano Ortega y Lourdes, to provide comfort and safety to students, developing an optimal teaching-learning process.

Trained professionals also teach additional subjects in Public Speaking, Music and Painting, the purpose is to enhance skills in students.

linkage

According to its rector, combining theory with practice allows students to return in different areas and reach important places in intercollegiate competitions developed in the city of Loja.

Also, permanently, there is a link with the community, through educational visits, “so students can have a relationship with the environment.”

Vega Calvas emphasized that the costs of tuition and pensioners are affordable. In addition, facilities and incentives for the most outstanding students. More information: 0969360368. (I)

GIVEN

Next school year 2023-2024, the establishment will implement:

Technical Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, and

Software Programming Technician

