Following a complaint from a student’s parent that sixth graders were being exposed to pornography, the principal of a Florida school was forced to resign. The problem involved a Renaissance art lesson where the class was shown an image of Michelangelo’s David statue, one of the best-known sculptures in Western art history is the iconic statue.

One parent argued that the content was pornographic and two other parents said they were curious about the class before it started, Michelangelo’s “Creation of Adam” fresco from the Sistine Chapel and Botticelli’s “Birth of Venus” were also reported. mentioned in the class, which was taught to 11 and 12 year old students. «.

Principal Hope Carrasquilla claimed that she resigned from her position as a result of the school board’s ultimatum that she resign or face dismissal, according to local media, Carrasquilla was unaware of the details of her resignation but thought it had something to do with the student complaints. .

However, Carrasquilla said “that he had spent ten years in classical education and had learned that “every once in a while there is a parent who gets frustrated with Renaissance art.” But she never imagined that as a result of that, she would lose her job.

Carrasquilla is the third rector to visit the school’s classrooms since its founding in 2020, according to media reports, and she has held the position of rector for less than a year. “Preschool children will not be allowed to see the finished statue of David. Second graders won’t see it. At some point, it is appropriate to display the finished David statue. Which one it is, we’ll find out,” she said. Bishop.

The incident takes place at a time when Florida is the focus of recent conservative education legislation under the current administration.