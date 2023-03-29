Hespress from Larache

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports in Larache was silent on a distinguished initiative with the aim of consolidating the values ​​of fraternity and family bonding between male and female learners through the “My Interior of My Home” program, by organizing a group breakfast with the beneficiaries of the accommodation in the interiors.

In this regard, the regional director of the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports in Larache, accompanied by some heads of departments and inspectors of material and financial interests, supervised the holding of coordination meetings in preparation for the blessed month to find out the management processes related to ensuring the quality of food and shelter services, the conditions for preparing meals and storing food materials, Preparing educational support and cultural activation programmes.

The same regional official made field visits to many internal departments in educational institutions, rural and urban, in order to follow up and keep up with the “My Interior” program in terms of social and educational support and cultural and artistic activation.

In a speech to him on the sidelines of the collective breakfast, the same official expressed his happiness regarding the proactive operations to provide all conditions and capabilities for all residents and residents of the boarding schools in the educational institutions in the region, noting the great efforts of the internal administrative and educational frameworks, stressing that the group breakfast operations accompanied by the learners constitute an annual ritual that the Directorate has always Larache to consolidate the culture of one family.

The regional director and his accompanying delegation moved to some of the region’s boarding schools in order to see a group of learners’ creativity during their participation in the “My Home My Home Convoy” program, and the “First Regional Forum for Creativity of Boarding School Students” program in the region.