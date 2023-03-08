Home News Edumag will exalt women with the conversation ‘Commemoration of March 8’
Edumag will exalt women with the conversation ‘Commemoration of March 8’

Through a statement, the Union of Education Workers in Magdalena -Edumag-, will lead the conversation ‘Commemoration of March 8’in order to exalt all the teachers, directors, counselors and other women of Santa Marta, Ciénaga and the department in general.

The meeting will take place at the Santander Parkalso known as Parque de los Novios starting at 3:00 in the afternoon.

Likewise, Edumag pointed out that, at the end of the conversation, a ‘Night of skirts’which is why they recommend all attendees bring a cumbiambera skirt.

In the document, Edumag outlined that “those teachers who work in the afternoon, will perform their functions until 2:30 in the afternoon and later, they will be able to enjoy their syndicate leavel”.

