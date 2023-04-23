Eduving Porras Molina paints life in full color – EntornoInteligente

The work of the visual artist Eduving Porras Molina it is an explosion of color and imagination, but above all a celebration of life. porras molinaborn in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1976, has studies in Graphic Design and Advertising Marketing, and has more than 30 years of experience in the graphic world, with a style that he has called “Eduvismo Art”. Now, residing in South Florida since 2016, he projects his creation internationally and his work has captivated fashion brands that reproduce his joyful designs.

The Venezuelan illustrator told DAILY THE AMERICAS about his style and references within the visual arts. It all began during his childhood, when the possibility of drawing prompted him to speed up his learning. So it was that, before it was time for him to receive lessons to learn to write, Eduving Porras Molina wrote his first words after his father, Hernan Porras Tovartold him that writing “was like drawing”.

How have you polished your style? With dedication and good teachers. According to him, he has been inspired “by the master Pablo Picasso, in all his stages, and by other greats such as the Venezuelans Pedro León Zapata, Oswaldo Vigas, Carlos Cruz Diez and Armando Reverón.” In fact, he studied Graphic Design at the Cristóbal Rojas School of Visual Arts, in Caracas, where Cruz Diez and Reverón studied, among other visual arts teachers. Besides, porras molina He completed his training at the IUTA Industrial Administration Institute in Caracas, in Advertising and Marketing, where he later worked as a teacher teaching various subjects.

As his style has navigated through various stages, it is possible to identify cubist traits in his illustrations and pictorial works, which the artist has developed to conceive what he calls “Eduvismo Art”, his own stamp that is characterized by figurative pieces in which he combines strong and curved lines, saturated colors, images reminiscent of cartoons and works that generally play with playful and even childish springs. Hence, much of his work inspires joy.

One of the questions that often arises among those who approach artists is where they get the inspiration to create their pieces. In his case, he confessed that women and what they can symbolize are a determining engine within his creative process. “As a starting point for my illustration pieces are women, because they represent for me the most beautiful and powerful and are capable of being everywhere doing any activity and giving their beautiful and delicate touch to everything that surrounds us,” he stated. the creator.

As he added, “I am inspired by color and strong final lines, which enclose the form and prepare it to receive all the chromatics that characterize my illustrations.”

Around the time of concretizing his ideas, he first captures them in his squared notebook “by means of a detailed drawing”. Then comes a process in which he digitizes that material on the tablet “creating dynamic lines and shapes that contain the characteristic color of my style. And if I really like what I have created, I capture it on canvas and acrylic”.

Indeed, his works are versatile enough to appear in digital illustrations, on canvas, and also in numerous everyday pieces that take on a vibrant, artistic dimension. Thus, his art is capable of adapting, among other elements, to clothing, bags, phone cases, jewelry, home decorations, and kitchen utensils such as tablecloths, napkins, and plates.

Acknowledgments

The artist has collaborated with his colorful designs with fashion brands such as Shein and Shop Vida, who have used his designs for different garments, as well as accessories for daily use. At Shein he was awarded for his designs in the “Love From The He (art)” contest.

In addition, he has contributed his art to the famous Fallas de Valencia, which are part of the Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In fact, his cover for the Falla Sant Roc de Torrent was nominated in 2021 for the Mestre Ortifus Awards. From the success with that cover he has continued collaborating in other editions of the Fallas books.

Among the projects that he organizes around these dates is the creation of a series of tutorials on his YouTube channel called @eduvismoart. “There will be 10 modules that I will later carry out in person and will be composed to encourage new illustrators to develop their own style.”

Finally, the artist expressed his willingness to collaborate with entities or people interested in his style, so that he can continue expanding his creation under the colorful label of “Eduvismo Art”.