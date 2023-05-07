Edwin Galeano Popular Music – El Diario

The musician Edwin Galeano, after extensive musical training and multiple experiences with artists of musical genres such as rock, pop, vallenato and merengue, always from drums and choirs, in the year 2022 the project comes to market as a soloist ‘Edwin Galeano, música popular’ in his first song ‘Pero ya se acabó’ he plays the drums and sings simultaneously, a skill that few performers of this instrument have, apart from the popular genre. ‘La Cura’ is his most recent musical production, with which he has been opening the stage for artists such as ‘Luis Alfonso’ and ‘Luisito Muñoz’.

Edwin Leandro Galeano González, is a musician by profession, with a musical career that began at the Faculty of Fine Arts of the Technological University of Pereira. He moved to Bogota where he began his studies as a teacher in musical arts with a specialty in drums at the District University.

After the pandemic, Edwin returns to Pereira and begins his conquest in the local music scene, he plays in one of the most representative bands accompanying ballad artists, such as Tormenta, Sergio Facelli, Ruby Marqués among others; A good friendship began to be built with Diego Pareja, a pianist who is also a producer of popular music, both agreed to meet to start working on a new musical project since Edwin had begun to shape the project ‘Edwin Galeano as a soloist during the pandemic ‘, writing songs and making musical arrangements, at first he headed to continue with pop, corresponding to his latest project called ‘Santa Carmen’ was made up of friends and professors from the university, but also his older brother who is a musician also participated .

After the meeting with Diego, the work to produce pop began; The producer expressed to him that he liked his way of composing, invited him to write songs to sell to the artists he usually records and require these creations, this happened on December 28, 2021, and in January 2022 Edwin started with his task of writing and composing popular music lyrics and when he was in the fourth letter he found himself musically due to his family roots coming from the countryside, his vacation times as a child and adolescent were spent at the farm where his grandmother in Risaralda Caldas , in this way he began to shape his project ‘Edwin Galeano, música popular’, on June 10, 2022 his first popular song ‘But it’s over’ is released, which is available on all music platforms and on March 5 of this year he launches ‘La Cura’ a fun song that has the cure for the spite of women. This most recent release of his is now available on all digital platforms, it is playing on the radio and gaining ground in the municipalities of the department.