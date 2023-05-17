EERSA official received public apologies

RIOBAMBA

The Riobamba Electric Company issued a public apology to Gabriela de la Torre, after being unjustifiably removed from her duties on March 14, 2023.

Through a publicly issued statement, the manager of the Electric Company apologized for having violated labor rights. “After having carried out the corresponding legal process, the company has complied with the public apology requested by Judge Mónica Treviño. De la Torre would have received a notification where she was prohibited from entering the company’s facilities, being violated the right to work, therefore, according to statements issued by the victim, none of these actions should be carried out since the position she occupies it was granted legally by means of voting. Therefore, the apologies came from management.

Empresa Eléctrica Riobamba SA and in my capacity as legal representative, in compliance with what was resolved in protection action No. 06282202300471, known and resolved by Judge Mónica Treviño Arroyo, issues public apologies to Lic. María Gabriela De La Torre Núñez as a measure of intangible reparation of their rights in the sentence already indicated”, issued Patricio Lalama manager of EERSA.