EERSA will build a new power station in Alausí

Empresa Eléctrica Riobamba SA (EERSA) signed an inter-institutional cooperation agreement with the Municipality of Alausí to build a new electrical substation that will benefit the population of this canton and neighboring territories.

Authorities of the canton and the province participated in the signing of the agreement.

The mayor of Alausí, Remigio Roldán, stressed that he is starting such an important project for the benefit of the canton and stressed that the concern of the population with this agreement is clarified, because EERSA will continue working for the city, while building a new infrastructure. “Alausí is grateful for all the predisposition that exists to guide the place where the new station of the Electric Company will be built,” said the mayor. After the interventions of the local authorities and the electrical institution, the agreement was signed by the interested parties. The Alausí substation, which is located within the risk area, will continue to function normally to supply electricity to this territory and to other neighboring areas of the province.

