EERSSA CARRIES OUT INTEGRAL MAINTENANCE TO PUBLIC LIGHTING IN MALACATOS AND VILCABAMBA – breaking latest news

About 40 requirements for the maintenance of public lighting are met by EERSSA operational personnel in the service area.

Loja.- With the aim of increasing the safety satisfaction of our customersThe Empresa Eléctrica Regional del Sur SA (EERSSA) worked on the maintenance and comprehensive repair of the lighting system in the sectors of Rumishitana, Landangui, San José, Malacatos and Vilcabamba in the canton of Loja. The tasks were carried out by technical personnel from the entity’s public lighting area.

In total, 50 luminaries were served, located in different points of the Vilcabamba and Malacatos parishes, benefiting all the modarodes that live in the surroundings of the intervened roads or streets; The amount of the work amounts to USD 2,500, managed with EERSSA’s own resources.

The tasks that were carried out include: the replacement of lamps in poor condition, reprogramming of the on and off system, replacement of elements that make up the installation itself, cleaning and conservation of the luminaires, change of photocells, etc.

“We will continue working in a coordinated and uninterrupted manner to meet the requirements of the citizenry; These adaptations will undoubtedly contribute to the security, production and economic reactivation of our beloved province of Loja. We know that where we place or improve the lighting quality of a luminaire, we contribute to the social well-being of the users,” said Jorge Orellana, EERSSA crew chief.

“It is planned to continue with these maintenance tasks in the different cantons of the provinces of Loja, Zamora Chinchipe and Gualaquiza canton, as well as the implementation of lighting in the most remote sectors, in order to contribute to improving tourism and comply with international energy efficiency standards”, explained Orellana.

