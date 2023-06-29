Home » EERSSA CARRIES OUT INTEGRAL MAINTENANCE TO PUBLIC LIGHTING IN MALACATOS AND VILCABAMBA – breaking latest news
News

EERSSA CARRIES OUT INTEGRAL MAINTENANCE TO PUBLIC LIGHTING IN MALACATOS AND VILCABAMBA – breaking latest news

by admin
EERSSA CARRIES OUT INTEGRAL MAINTENANCE TO PUBLIC LIGHTING IN MALACATOS AND VILCABAMBA – breaking latest news

About 40 requirements for the maintenance of public lighting are met by EERSSA operational personnel in the service area.

Loja.- With the aim of increasing the safety satisfaction of our customersThe Empresa Eléctrica Regional del Sur SA (EERSSA) worked on the maintenance and comprehensive repair of the lighting system in the sectors of Rumishitana, Landangui, San José, Malacatos and Vilcabamba in the canton of Loja. The tasks were carried out by technical personnel from the entity’s public lighting area.

In total, 50 luminaries were served, located in different points of the Vilcabamba and Malacatos parishes, benefiting all the modarodes that live in the surroundings of the intervened roads or streets; The amount of the work amounts to USD 2,500, managed with EERSSA’s own resources.

The tasks that were carried out include: the replacement of lamps in poor condition, reprogramming of the on and off system, replacement of elements that make up the installation itself, cleaning and conservation of the luminaires, change of photocells, etc.

“We will continue working in a coordinated and uninterrupted manner to meet the requirements of the citizenry; These adaptations will undoubtedly contribute to the security, production and economic reactivation of our beloved province of Loja. We know that where we place or improve the lighting quality of a luminaire, we contribute to the social well-being of the users,” said Jorge Orellana, EERSSA crew chief.

“It is planned to continue with these maintenance tasks in the different cantons of the provinces of Loja, Zamora Chinchipe and Gualaquiza canton, as well as the implementation of lighting in the most remote sectors, in order to contribute to improving tourism and comply with international energy efficiency standards”, explained Orellana.

See also  “4% of the Togolese population lives with the severe form and 7% carries the gene for the disease” – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

Attention

All customers of the Electric Company are reminded that, in addition to face-to-face service at the 20 authorized agencies in the provinces of Loja, Zamora Chinchipe and Gualaquiza canton, they can be contacted through virtual channels such as: the website http://www.eerssa.gob.ecsocial networks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the 136 Contact Center, where qualified personnel will attend to your requirements 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

I like this:

I like Loading…

You may also like

Luxembourg’s new constitution comes into force

Blinken says China can “play a positive role”...

With evidence collected, Police aspire to identify individuals...

Demonstrating organizational responsibility in the new era and...

Intercultural exchange at the “Alexander-von-Humboldt-Language Marathon” | TUCcurrent

VIDEOS | Cuban athlete rejected medal that he...

A woman who transported marijuana hidden in tables...

The beneficiaries of the new super cycles –...

Gloria Gallardo decorated by Aquiles Álvarez in Guayaquil

Russian embassy in Colombia after attack: “It was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy